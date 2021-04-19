Cricket-Former Sri Lanka player Lokuhettige gets eight-year ban for corruption

Sport

Cricket-Former Sri Lanka player Lokuhettige gets eight-year ban for corruption

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from cricket for eight years due to corruption, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

South Korea&apos;s Twenty20 cricket team celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka&apos;s Danush Dilhara Lo
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's Twenty20 cricket team celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Danush Dilhara Lokuhettige (R) during their quarter final cricket match at the Yeonhui cricket ground during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bookmark

REUTERS: Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from cricket for eight years due to corruption, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

Lokuhettige, who played nine one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka, was charged with three counts of breaching the anti-corruption code of world governing body.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found the bowling all-rounder guilty on all charges relating to a 10-over league in the United Arab Emirates.

"Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit.

"The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind."

The 40-year-old's ban will be backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended by the ICC.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark