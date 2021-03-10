Cricket governing body chief Manu Sawhney, ex-Singapore Sports Hub CEO, sent on leave after internal probe over conduct

NEW DELHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Manu Sawhney has been sent on leave after an investigation by an independent audit firm revealed adverse findings over his style of working.

Sawhney, the former managing director of ESPN Star Sports, joined the Dubai-based world governing body in January 2019, succeeding David Richardson of South Africa, who worked as chief executive for seven years.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that Sawhney had not been coming to the office, and that a process has been initiated to deal with the matter.

Sawhney's name was missing from the governing body's statement on Wednesday (Mar 10) confirming the switch of the World Test Championship venue. The ICC instead quoted Geoff Allardice, the General Manager, Cricket, in its statement.

The internal probe was conducted in February and an anonymous survey revealed problems with his style of working, media reports said.

The former Singapore Sports Hub chief executive was with the Singapore-based ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and during his tenure led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-15.

RESIGNED AS SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB CEO IN 2017

In 2017, Sawhney, then the CEO of the Singapore Sports Hub, resigned after two years on the job.



A letter of complaint about him had reportedly been sent to InfraRed Capital partners, an equity partner of Sports Hub Pte Lte, which runs the Singapore Sports Hub.



Sources told TODAY newspaper that the complaint contained allegations about Sawhney's treatment of staff. Former employees also told the publication that Sawhney was demanding, vocal and occasionally volatile, with some noting that they had witnessed him having heated discussions with colleagues.

A spokesman subsequently issued a statement saying he was on leave. Sports Hub conducted an internal investigation but decided no action was warranted.

Sawney resigned in May 2017. He later called the allegations in the complaint "false and mischievous".

