Cricket-Green to make test debut against India if fit: Langer

SYDNEY: All-rounder Cameron Green will make his test debut against India in the first game of the series in Adelaide if he comes through concussion protocols, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was struck on the head when bowling to Jasprit Bumrah last week in an Australia 'A' game and replaced under the sport's concussion rules.

Green is expected to train with the Australia squad over the next two days and undergo testing for any lingering concussion symptoms ahead of the day-night match, which begins on Thursday.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer told reporters on Tuesday. "We're just going through the concussion protocols.

"If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good ... he'll make his test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family."

Langer added that the selection of the opening batsmen was proving to be one of the harder decisions he faced ahead of the test, with David Warner and Will Pucovski out injured and Joe Burns out of form.

Langer was still keen on Burns taking the role and he would be watched closely at training over the next two days.

There was no suggestion that Marnus Labuschange would be elevated from his usual number three position, though Matthew Wade could be used as a makeshift opener, Langer added.

"He's got good footwork. He's got the game for it," Langer said of the former wicketkeeper who has been batting in the middle order in the test side.

"He can counterattack like David Warner does and a lot of the great openers do. He can definitely do it.

"We just have to work out what the best make up of our team is going to be."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)