Cricket-Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep test series v S Africa

REUTERS: Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0.

Chasing a target of 370 for victory, which would have been a test record in Pakistan, South Africa were well placed at 241 for three just after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108).

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when the home side took the new ball, Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) decimated the South African middle order with expert swing bowling to dismiss the visitors for 274.

Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs on their return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Nick Macfie)