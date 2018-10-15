Cricket-ICC charges Jayasuriya under anti-corruption code

Sport

Cricket-ICC charges Jayasuriya under anti-corruption code

Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code, the world governing body said on Monday.

Sri Lanka Nets
File Picture: Britain Cricket - Sri Lanka Nets - Lord's - 8/6/16 Sri Lanka's chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

The former captain and explosive opening batsman has refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC's anti-corruption unit, the ICC said in a statement.

The 49-year-old has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation.

Jayasuriya has two weeks to respond to the charges.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Source: Reuters

