Cricket: India beat West Indies by eight wickets in first ODI

West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer (right) attempts to play a shot before being dismissed during the first one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
GUWAHATI, India: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten 152 on Sunday (Oct 21) as India beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first one-day international in Guwahati.

Chasing 323 for victory, the hosts rode on a 246-run second wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (140) and Sharma to achieve their target with 47 balls to spare.

Debutant fast bowler Oshane Thomas and spinner Devendra Bishoo took a wicket each.

The second ODI in the five-match series is scheduled for Wednesday in Visakhapatnam.

Source: AFP/de

