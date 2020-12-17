Cricket-India win toss and bat in first test, Wade opens for Australia

REUTERS: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat in the day-night first test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, claiming the first small advantage in a blockbuster four-match series.

The hosts, who lost a test series to Asian opponents for the first time when India last toured in 2018, promoted Matthew Wade up the order to replace the injured David Warner and open the batting with Joe Burns.

All-rounder Cameron Green received his 'baggy green' cap from Pat Cummins before the toss, having cleared concussion protocols to take his place in the side for his test debut.

The world's top-ranked batsman Steve Smith, who missed training with a stiff back on Tuesday, also took his place in the Australian line-up.

India named their side on Wednesday, keeping faith in Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order in place of the absent Rohit Sharma.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

