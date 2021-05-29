Cricket: Indian Premier League to be completed in UAE later this year, says BCCI

MUMBAI: The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended earlier this month, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday (May 29).

The BCCI said in a statement that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.

The popular IPL Twenty20 tournament was suspended with 31 matches left to play on May 4 after several players and backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19 amid a devastating second wave of infections in India.

The UAE, the backup venue for the Twenty20 World Cup which hosted the entire IPL in 2020 because of the pandemic, was preferred "considering the monsoon season in India", the BCCI said.

India reported its lowest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases for a month on Friday, but the tally remained high at 186,364 infections and 3,660 deaths.

BCCI head Sourav Ganguly said this month that COVID-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India.

Organisers are likely to be looking to squeeze the matches into a window between the India Test tour of England, which finishes in mid-September, and the Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start in mid-October.

England cricket chief Ashley Giles has said that English players will not be available to see out the IPL if it clashes with the international calendar, and it is unlikely that other countries would risk their players so close to the World Cup.

That would take some of the gloss off the competition, which usually attracts the best players in the world, but the BCCI would probably be happy just to finish it off and fulfil their broadcast and sponsorship contracts.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters in early May that the board was facing losses of about US$270 million in revenue because of the suspension of the tournament.

The unanimous decision to resume the lucrative IPL was taken at a special general meeting of the BCCI, which also decided "to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021".