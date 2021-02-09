Cricket-Ireland tour of Zimbabwe called off over COVID-19 concerns

REUTERS: Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place in April, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Ireland said on Monday.

Ireland were due to travel to Harare on March 28 ahead of a three-match Twenty20 international series followed by three one-day internationals.

The tour will be rescheduled for a later date.

"We're obviously disappointed, but to be honest, it is not an unexpected announcement from our Zimbabwean counterparts," Richard Holdsworth, Ireland's high-performance director, said.

"We appreciate their efforts and willingness to try and make the tour possible, but in the end the health and safety of players and support staff must be of primary consideration."

Zimbabwe has reported more than 34,500 infections and more than 1,300 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)