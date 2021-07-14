Cricket-Isolation over, Morgan back in England squad for Pakistan T20s

REUTERS: England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has returned to the squad for their Twenty20 international series with Pakistan following his self-isolation, after three players and four staff members of the one-day side tested positive for COVID-19.

England last week were forced to select an entirely new 18-man squad, captained by returning all-rounder Ben Stokes and with nine uncapped players, for three one-day internationals against the same opponents.

Morgan is one of nine players who completed self-isolation to be included in the 16-man T20 squad named on Wednesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said all 16 players and the support staff had returned negative COVID-19 tests to clear them for the series.

Paul Collingwood will act as head coach with Chris Silverwood set to take a break, it added. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England clinched the ODI series 3-0.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)