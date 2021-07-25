Cricket: Knee injury forces Australia captain Finch to return home

REUTERS: Captain Aaron Finch will return to Australia to try to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup after a knee injury ended his involvement in the current tour of the West Indies and the upcoming series in Bangladesh.

Finch missed the first two meetings with the West Indies in the three-match one-day international series and is likely to undergo surgery after completing 14 days of quarantine upon his arrival in Australia.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home," Finch said in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

"This was considered the best course of action rather than travelling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time.

"I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup."

The T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

Alex Carey will continue to captain Australia in the current one-day series after taking over from Finch, who initially sustained the injury ahead of the opening T20 meeting with the West Indies in St Lucia this month.

The Australians won the first one-day meeting with the West Indies by 133 runs but lost on Saturday by four wickets to leave the series tied ahead of Monday's decider.

Cricket Australia said selectors have yet to determine who will captain the T20 team in their five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka, which starts on Aug. 3.

