Cricket: Kuldeep five-for helps India close in on big win

RAJKOT, India: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket to put India on the cusp of a big win against West Indies in the first Test on Saturday.

Following on, the tourists were 185 for eight at tea on day three, needing another 284 runs to avoid an innings defeat in Rajkot. They were dismissed for 181 in their first innings in response to India's 649-9 declared.

Opener Kieran Powell fought a lonely battle to score 83 runs before becoming Kuldeep's fifth victim in another disappointing batting show by the former cricketing powerhouse.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich was batting on 13 after Devendra Bishoo fell for nine at the stroke of tea. The world's top Test side were two wickets away from taking a lead in the two-match series.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned figures of 4-37 in West Indies' first innings, had sent back stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 10 before lunch and then got Bishoo.

Kuldeep soon took control with his left-arm wrist spin in the afternoon session to rattle West Indies' top and middle order. He is playing just his fourth Test since making his debut last year against Australia.

India's batsmen ensured the world's number one side dominated the match after centuries by 18-year-old debutant opener Prithvi Shaw, skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.