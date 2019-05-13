Cricket: Mumbai Indians win record fourth IPL title

HYDERABAD: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by one run in a nail-biting Indian Premier League final on Sunday (May 12) to claim a record fourth title.

After Shane Watson had hit a fierce 80, Chennai needed two runs off the final ball to overtake Mumbai's 149-8 but Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga bowled Shardul Thakur lbw to claim the landmark win.

West Indies batsman Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls to set up the Mumbai total in Hyderabad. Watson batted through the Chennai innings until he was run out in the final over, smashing four sixes and eight fours.

