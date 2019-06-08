Cricket: Net bowler hit on head by Australia's David Warner in World Cup practice

Australia halted their practice session at the Oval on Saturday after opening batsman David Warner hit a net bowler on the head with a powerful drive.

LONDON: Australia halted their practice session at the Oval on Saturday after opening batsman David Warner hit a net bowler on the head with a powerful drive.

Warner was middling the ball in the nets ahead of the World Cup match against India on Sunday and one of his drives felled the paceman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The batsman rushed to the aid of the bowler, who lay flat on the practice pitch as his visibly concerned team-mates stopped their session.

The Australian physio attended to the bowler, identified as Jaykishan Plaha, who was taken off on a stretcher to a medical room at the ground.

One of Plha's fellow net bowlers told AFP the injured player was conscious and the session subsequently resumed.

International Cricket Council venue manager Michael Gibson told reporters: "The net bowler has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure because it was a head injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was conscious and smiling as he was taken off."

The Aaron Finch-led team, who have won both of their games at the World Cup, are looking to defend their crown.

Finch said Warner was "shaken up" by the incident.