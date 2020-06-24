Cricket: No England positives from ECB virus tests ahead of Windies series

LONDON: No England cricketer tested positive for the coronavirus prior to a training group assembling at the Ageas Bowl ahead of next month's Test series against the West Indies, it was announced Wednesday (Jun 24).

The England and Wales Cricket Board said all results came back negative from 702 tests carried out on players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff from Jun 3-23.

However, that figure does not include the second test of England fast bowler Jofra Archer, whose result will be known on Thursday.

The three-match series, which will mark the return of international cricket from lockdown, begins at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl on July 8, with the other two matches taking place at Old Trafford.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between Jun 3 and Jun 23 with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford," said a statement.

"These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff. We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative."

Although Archer has not tested positive, the ECB said Tuesday he would have to have another check-up after a member of his household - who are all also free of COVID-19 - felt unwell over the weekend.

The West Indies, none of whose touring side have yet to contract the virus, continued their preparations with the second day of a three-day intra-squad match at Old Trafford on Wednesday.