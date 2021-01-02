Cricket: Pakistan captain Babar ruled out of second New Zealand test

Sport

Cricket: Pakistan captain Babar ruled out of second New Zealand test

Second Test - England v Pakistan
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Aug 14, 2020 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Photo: Stu Forster/Pool via REUTERS)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch after failing to recover sufficiently from a right thumb fracture, the country's cricket board said on Saturday (Jan 2).

Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown and has now missed the three-match Twenty20 series and the two tests.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the touring side, who lost the opening test in Mount Maunganui by 101 runs.

Source: Reuters/kv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark