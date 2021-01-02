Cricket-Pakistan captain Babar ruled out of second New Zealand test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch after failing to recover sufficiently from a right thumb fracture, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Pakistan's Babar Azam

Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown and has now missed the three-match Twenty20 series and the two tests.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the touring side, who lost the opening test in Mount Maunganui by 101 runs.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

