Cricket-Rain washes out West Indies v Pakistan third T20 match

REUTERS: The third Twenty20 international match between the West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana on Sunday was called off due to rain.

West Indies, who won the toss and elected to bat, were 15-0 after 1.2 overs when rain struck and the match was halted for more than two hours before it was abandoned.

This was the second game of the series that was washed out after Wednesday's opener. Pakistan won on Saturday by seven runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The final T20 game is scheduled for Tuesday before the teams meet again for two tests in Kingston beginning Aug. 12.

