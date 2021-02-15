Cricket: South Africa announce tour of Ireland

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in Ireland in July, the first time the Proteas have played more than one game there.

The matches will be played between Jul 11 and Jul 25, with the one-day internationals forming part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith said the tour was recognition of Ireland's rapid progress as a "fast-developing" cricketing nation.

"Ireland have showed themselves to be highly competitive adversaries in recent years, with growing profile in the world game. It will also offer our players further international action in unfamiliar conditions, so we are looking forward to the contest," he said.

The Proteas previously visited Ireland for a single game in June 2007, when they played an ODI in Belfast.

FIXTURES

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jul 11 - First one-day international, Malahide

Jul 13 - Second one-day international, Malahide

Jul 16 - Third one-day international, Malahide

Jul 20 - First T20 international, Malahide

Advertisement

Jul 22 - Second T20 international, Stormont

Jul 25 - Third T20 international, Stormont