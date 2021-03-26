Cricket-Sri Lanka pace bowling consultant Vaas withdraws resignation

Sri Lanka's former pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas has withdrawn his resignation and will resume his duties as their fast bowling consultant after a pay dispute that led to his decision was resolved, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

Vaas had quit his role over remuneration on Feb. 22, days after being appointed and hours before the team's departure for their tour of the West Indies, stating his resignation was effective March 26.

The SLC had accused the 47-year-old Vaas of "holding the administration, the cricketers and the game at ransom" by resigning, citing the administration's refusal to accede to an "unjustifiable demand for an increased USD remuneration".

However, in Friday's statement the it said: "SLC wishes to inform you that pursuant to a meeting held between Vaas and the management team... the matters which led to his resignation were amicably resolved.

"SLC acknowledges the valuable services rendered by Vaas to SLC and the significant contribution he has made to the sport as an iconic player and wishes him well."

Vaas retired from international cricket in 2009 with 355 wickets from 111 tests and 400 in one-day internationals.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)