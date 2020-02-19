Cricket: Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka out of Windies ODI series

COLOMBO: All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka will miss the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies due to injury, the cricket board said Wednesday (Feb 19).

The 28-year-old was excluded from the 15-member squad as a recurring back injury had worsened, a board official said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is replaced by Shehan Jayasuriya.

The first ODI is on Saturday in Colombo, while the second takes place in Hambantota on February 26.

The final will be held on Mar 1 in Kandy.

After the ODI series the sides will play two Twenty20 matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sri Lanka squad for the ODI series:

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara