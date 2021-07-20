Cricket-Tamim ton guides Bangladesh to ODI series sweep

Captain Tamim Iqbal scored a rapid-fire century to lead Bangladesh to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe and a clean sweep of their three match one-day international series in a high scoring game at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Captain Tamim Iqbal scored a rapid-fire century to lead Bangladesh to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe and a clean sweep of their three match one-day international series in a high scoring game at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Tamim made 112 off 97 balls to set the foundation as Bangladesh easily chased down a competitive target, reaching 302-5 with two overs to spare in reply to Zimbabwe’s 298.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bangladesh wasted no time in their reply with an 88-run opening partnership between Tamim and Liton Das who dominated the hosts' bowling attack.

Zimbabwe had hopes of a consolation victory after losing the first two ODIs when they were sent into bat and came close to a 300-run tally.

Opener Regis Chakabva hammered 84 off 91 balls and Sikandar Raza (54) and Ryan Burl (59) weighed in with decent contributions on a flat track but Zimbabwe were undone by a poor bowling display.

Bangladesh also won the one-off test between the sides this month. They will now play three Twenty20 internationals in Harare starting on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)