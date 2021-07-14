Cricket: Ton-up Vince trumps Azam century as England sweep Pakistan

BIRMINGHAM: James Vince hit a maiden one-day international century and Lewis Gregory made 77 as a new-look England beat Pakistan by three wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday (Jul 13) to complete a remarkable 3-0 series clean sweep.

Set a challenging 332 to win, England, who without most of their first-choice players because of a pre-series Covid outbreak within their camp, were faltering at 165-5.

But a stand of 129 between Vince, who made 102, and Gregory turned the tide.

Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf removed both batsmen in quick sucession on his way to 4-65.

But England, to the delight of most of a sun-drenched crowd of 19,500, won with two overs to spare when Brydon Carse, who had earlier taken five wickets, drove Shaheen Shah Afridi for four.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned to form with a superb ODI best 158 during the tourists' 331-9.

Together with Mohammad Rizwan (74) he shared a partnership of 179 - the highest for any Pakistan wicket against England in an ODI - after opener Imam-ul-Haq had made 56.

But from 292-2, Pakistan lost seven wickets for 37 runs.

Fast bowler Carse checked Pakistan's progress with 5-61, his maiden five-wicket haul at this level.

Azam, the world's top-ranked ODI batsman, had been dismissed for nought and 19 by fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, the player of the series, as England enjoyed commanding nine-wicket and 52-run wins at Cardiff and Lord's respectively.

BOLD START

Despite being without their World Cup-winning top order, the home side's chase started in bold fashion.

Phil Salt hit 16 off the first over of their reply courtesy of four fours off Afridi including a fine straight drive off the left-armer.

But Hasan Ali dismissed Dawid Malan for a duck for the second match in a row, with both teams unchanged from Lord's.

Salt's dashing 37 ended when Rauf struck first ball to have him caught at midwicket.

Zak Crawley made an attractive 29 including seven fours before he was bowled, aiming across the line, by Rauf.

Pakistan should have dismissed stand-in England captain Ben Stokes for just seven when he hoisted Shadab Khan straight to fine leg only for Ali to drop a routine catch and knock the ball on for four.

Stokes was reprieved again off leg-spinner Khan on 18 when a drive to long-on was dropped by Sohaib Maqsood and deflected over the rope for another four.

But an elated Khan finally got Stokes for 32, with wictkeeper Rizwan holding a good catch off an edged sweep.

Hampshire captain Vince, so often an England nearly man, batted in typically stylish and brought up a 91-ball hundred when he pulled Ali for four.

Gregory, a more hard-hitting batsman, struck four fours and a six in his fifty.

Earlier, Azam spent 14 balls on nought and went to fifty in a relatively sedate 72 balls.

But so long as he stayed in there was every chance he would increase his scoring rate, with a cut boundary off Mahmood taking him to a 104-ball hundred.

He was dropped on 126 when Carse failed to hold a tough chance at midwicket.

The 26-year-old Azam drove Carse through the covers for a stylish four and lofted leg-spinner Matt Parkinson for six, to the delight of Pakistan fans at Edgbaston.

Imam was bowled by a superb delivery from Parkinson that pitched outside the left-hander's off stump and turned sharply between bat and pad.

But Rizwan's fifty, off just 42 balls, however, gave Pakistan valuable impetus.

His exit led to a flurry of wickets, with Azam out in the last over after facing 139 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes.