Cricket-West Indies win the toss and bat in first test vs South Africa

REUTERS: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat in the first test of a two-match series against South Africa that starts at a windy Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on Thursday.

The home side have handed a debut to 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales - who has only played one previous first class match in his young career. He fills in for the injured Shannon Gabriel.

West Indies have also recalled opening batsman Shai Hope and all-rounder Roston Chase, who will give them another spinning option along with the burly Rahkeem Cornwall.

South Africa have included batsmen Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne for their debuts in what has been a brittle top six batting line-up of late.

They take the place of Faf du Plessis, who retired from test cricket earlier this year, and Temba Bavuma (hip injury). Petersen will bat at number three and Verreynne at five.

The tourists have chosen a four-prong seam attack including Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, with Keshav Maharaj the specialist spin option.

South Africa have a dominant record against their hosts, who have won only three of their previous 28 matches, though recent tests have been rare with this only the second series in a decade.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (captain), Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra)