Cricket: Williamson leaves New Zealand team ahead of second test

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has left the team a day out from their second test against West Indies to attend an appointment with his pregnant wife, the team said on Thursday.

Williamson told reporters last week his wife Sarah was due to give birth to their first child "in mid-to-late December" and coach Gary Stead said after the innings and 134-run first test victory the team supported him taking paternity leave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team said in a statement on Thursday that Williamson had returned to his hometown of Tauranga to attend a medical appointment with his wife but "at this stage he is still available for tomorrow's test".

Devon Conway has been called into the squad as batting cover if Williamson, who made his highest test score of 251 in the first test, does not return.

Stead is scheduled to address a news conference later on Thursday.

