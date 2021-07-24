Cricket-Windies v Australia series to resume on Saturday after COVID-19 case

REUTERS: The one-day international series between West Indies and Australia will resume on Saturday after everyone within the bio-secure bubble returned negative results in COVID-19 tests, the Caribbean cricket board has said.

The second one-day international in Barbados was suspended minutes before the start on Thursday after a member of the West Indies staff tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all personnel into isolation.

That match would be played on Saturday, while the third and final ODI would take place on Monday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement late on Friday night.

"It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go ahead to resume play safely, tomorrow," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."

In an earlier statement, the CWI said all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening had returned negative results.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)