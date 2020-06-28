Cricket: Younis says Archer a 'major threat' in England-Pakistan clashes

KARACHI: Pakistan batting coach and former cricketing great Younis Khan singled out fast-rising paceman Jofra Archer as a "major threat" in his team's forthcoming matches against England.

The Pakistan squad left on Sunday (Jun 28) for England, where they will play three Tests and as many Twenty20 internationals, starting in the first week of August.

Younis said 25-year-old Archer has made a reputation for himself since qualifying to play for England and going on to play a key role in last year's Ashes and triumphant World Cup campaign.

"He (Archer) is a real match winner and a threat," Younis told AFP before the team's departure.

"Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final," said Younis of England's nail-biting win over New Zealand at Lord's last year.

"He has bite in his bowling and his high arm action is very good and gives him nip in his bowling," he added.

But Younis - himself playing a key role in Pakistan's 2-2 series draw in England in 2016 with a double hundred in the last Test at The Oval -- said Barbados-born Archer can be countered.

"There is hype around him so that can be an added pressure on him. I have told the batsmen to play close to the body and play on the back foot because his in-swinger can be very dangerous."

Younis remembered playing Archer in Pakistan's practice game against Sussex in 2016.

"I remember playing him in the side game," said Younis of Archer's debut first-class match. "He got five wickets in the match but was not on top of his bowling at the time like he is now."

Pakistan's highest Test run scorer with 10,099, Younis said Pakistan should also be cautious of England's most experienced bowlers - James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"Anderson and Broad have a wealth of experience. They are always a great pair. Whenever England have won they have the major share, but in August the weather will be dry and not very overcast so they can be handled properly."

Pakistan need to score 300-350 in the first innings, in order to challenge England in bowling, the coach said.

The squad has a new pace battery with lanky Shaheen Shah Afridi as spearhead supported by 17-year-old Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas, who also played a key role on 2018 tour.

"You face challenges in England as your technique as well as nerves are put to test. I am sure our team will be up to that task," said Younis.