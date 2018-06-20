Cristiano Ronaldo and a final quest for invincibility

The planet’s most famous athlete has been on fire, in what could possibly be his World Cup swansong. Now can he lift Portugal to the ultimate prize in football?

MOSCOW: In the 2004 film Troy, Brad Pitt’s character Achilles bellows a line now pillaged by all manner of sports coaches for desperate half-time pep talks.



“Immortality! Take it! It's yours!”



Advertisement

One wonders if Cristiano Ronaldo - still 19, pimply and in braces then - had watched the movie before he scored his first-ever goal for Portugal that year, as the host nation progressed but lost in the final of the European Championships.



Fourteen years on - with that mistake rectified and a Euro 2016 title in the bag - the Real Madrid player is now rising above the “legend” epithet so casually assigned in football these days.



“The perfect athlete,” said Portuguese fan Luis Pires, 39, outside the Luzhniki Stadium before his country’s World Cup match against Morocco on Wednesday (Jun 20).



“The most professional sportsman I’ve ever seen in my life; in his determination to build his career and be the best.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the course of a glittering career for both club and country, it has often looked like the stars align for a man who has a galaxy, museum, airport and football academy named in his honour.



The truth is, Ronaldo could well be willing the stars in his favour - as evinced in Portugal’s World Cup opener against heavyweights Spain last Friday.



Portugal and Ronaldo fans stream into the stadium ahead of the World Cup group match against Morocco. (Photo: Justin Ong)

With an early penalty he became the first footballer to find the net in eight straight major tournaments. Then he earned a foul in the dying minutes, stepped up, and converted a freekick to become the oldest player - at 33 - to score a hat-trick at the World Cup.



Ronaldo’s goals in the fourth, 44th and 88th minutes gave him the 51st hat-trick of his career; also the 51st recorded at the World Cup.



Five days later he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Morocco, his 85th for Portugal as he became Europe’s all-time top scorer and second internationally to Iranian Ali Daei’s 109 tally.



Here in Russia he has already silenced pretenders to the throne like Brazilian Neymar and Belgium’s Eden Hazard, while gaining one over his closest peer and fellow five-time best player in the world Lionel Messi - who missed a penalty and fluffed a freekick in Argentina’s first match.



Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 20, 2018. (Photo: AFP / Yuri CORTEZ)

HEEL, HERO OR HIGHER POWER?



Watching Ronaldo in the flesh - hell, even on TV - can be unreal, his 6-foot physical specimen akin to that of a video game protagonist.



It is X-factor defined like no other footballer, and for that reason he has transcended the pitch in more ways than imagined.



Named by ESPN as the world’s most famous athlete for three years straight, Ronaldo also has a larger social media fan base than any other. On Instagram his 130 million followers trail only pop star Selena Gomez.



Naturally this has translated into countless sponsorships, ranging from kooky Japanese devices claiming to give you a six-pack to a highly exclusive US$1-billion lifetime Nike contract.



Yet Ronaldo is not perfect, despite longstanding philanthropic efforts which detractors say have been carefully engineered to burnish his image.



Just on the second day of the World Cup it was reported that he would have to serve a two-year suspended prison sentence and pay a US$21.7 million fine for tax evasion in Spain.



Closer to the football he has been perceived to be a villain - and sometimes he behaved like one. A televised smirk at Spanish defender Nacho after winning a penalty off his club teammate was just the latest in a treasure trove of memes capturing him glaring down opponents in the tunnel or throwing tantrums when he did not receive the ball.



And for every blistering statistic Ronaldo, too, has botched his share of one-on-ones, penalties and free kicks - in fact his late set-piece conversion against Spain was the first in 45 attempts at major games.



His supporters will point to this as an indication of how, more often than not, he delivers when it matters.



“There are players for some matches, there are players for every match and there are players for special matches. The players for special matches are the ones," said his former coach Jose Mourinho.



“If he keeps playing like this, Portugal can go all the way,” said Henrique, 38, a fan in attendance at the Morocco match.



Portuguese media went one further by declaring that Ronaldo’s performances in Russia had helped him attain “the dimension of God”.



Football observers say given Portugal’s patchy, even average squad, their captain will need to be at his cosmic best for another five matches, in what is plausibly his last World Cup campaign.



Only then can they dream of lifting their first-ever World Cup. Only then can Ronaldo add to his five league titles, five Champions League winners' medals and one European Championship.



This is his final piece of the puzzle to conquering all there is to conquer, to have nothing left to achieve - except for immortality. Will he take it? The world holds its breath.