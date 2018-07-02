Croatia and Denmark go to penalty shootout after 1-1 draw

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia: The World Cup last 16 clash between Croatia and Denmark went to a penalty shootout on Sunday after the teams finished deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Croatia's Luka Modric had the chance to send his team into a quarter-final against hosts Russia with a penalty four minutes from the end of extra time but Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel dived to his left to save the spot kick.

Denmark opened the scoring after 57 seconds when Mathias Jorgensen scuffed the ball over the line off the foot of Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic but Mario Mandzukic had the Croats back on level terms three minutes later.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Kazan, editing by Christian Radnedge)