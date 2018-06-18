Croatia's Kalinic sent home with injury, says coach

ROSHCHINO, Russia: Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic has been sent home from the World Cup due to an injury, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Monday.

Croatian media had reported that the AC Milan forward had been axed from the World Cup squad after refusing to come on as a substitute in the team's win against Nigeria.

Dalic did not answer any questions over the issue and the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said they would release a press statement.

Kalinic cannot be replaced so Croatia will continue in the tournament with a 22-man squad.

Croatia, who beat Nigeria 2-0 on Saturday, face Argentina on Thursday and finish their Group D campaign against Iceland next week.

Media reports said that Kalinic, who has been unable to break into the starting lineup during the build-up to the tournament, had been asked by Dalic to come on as an 85th-minute substitute against Nigeria, but declined citing a back injury.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)