Cross-country skiing: Klaebo claims sprint gold for Norway

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo powered to a stunning victory in the men's Olympic sprint classic on Tuesday to claim another cross-country gold medal for Norway with a dominant performance in the final.

In a thrilling finish, Italian Federico Pellegrino won the silver medal by two hundredths of a second from Alexander Bolshunov, representing the Olympic athletes of Russia, who took bronze.

