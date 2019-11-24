Cruzeiro lose 4-1 at Santos as relegation fears deepen

The relegation worries of Brazilian top-flight football team Cruzeiro deepened on Saturday when they surrendered an early lead to go down 4-1 away from home to Santos.

Luis Orejuela gave the Belo Horizonte side the lead after 14 minutes but a goal from Eduardo Sasha midway through the first half brought Santos level before Marinho and Yeferson Soteldo scored in quick succession in the second half.

Diego Pituca made it four in the 90th minute.

The result extends Cruzeiro's winless run to five games and leaves them five places from bottom of Serie A, one point ahead of Fluminense, who have a game in hand. The bottom four teams are relegated to Serie B at the end of the football season.

At the other end of the table, Santos move into second place, above Palmeiras on goal difference. Palmeiras play Gremio on Sunday.

Flamengo, who beat River Plate 2-1 to win the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, need just three points from their final four games to clinch the league title.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christopher Cushing)