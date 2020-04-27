Crystal Palace chefs to cook 900 meals a week for NHS, elderly

LONDON: Crystal Palace's chefs will cook 900 meals a week for frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable families in south London during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said on Monday (Apr 27).

The food will be delivered to doctors and nurses in the National Health Service (NHS), elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home, impoverished families and the homeless.

Palace are working in partnership with City Harvest London, a food surplus redistribution charity. The club said they are funding all costs for ingredients, meal preparation and packaging while the charity covers delivery expenses.

"We are delighted that the club has asked us to help deliver this initiative along with City Harvest to provide meals to heroic NHS staff working on the frontline and to the most vulnerable members of our communities," Palace for Life Foundation CEO Mike Summers said in a statement.

"It is in keeping with the club's mission to be a force for good in South London."

Palace said the service would continue for "as long as possible and practical". The United Kingdom's lockdown measures are in place until at least May 7.

Professional soccer in England has been suspended indefinitely because of the flu-like coronavirus which has caused more than 20,700 deaths in the UK.



