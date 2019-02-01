Crystal Palace seal late Batshuayi loan deal

Sport

Crystal Palace seal late Batshuayi loan deal

Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs have confirmed.

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Group Stage - Group H - Valencia v Manchester United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group H - Valencia v Manchester United - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - December 12, 2018 Valencia's Michy Batshuayi reacts REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Bookmark

REUTERS: Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs have confirmed.

Palace completed the deal for the 25-year-old Belgium striker minutes before the transfer window closed on Thursday.

Batshuayi, who arrived at Chelsea from Olympique de Marseille in 2016, made 20 appearances in the London club's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign.

He netted one goal in 15 La Liga appearances during a loan spell at Valencia in the first half of this season.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark