CSKA fans chanted racial abuse at Arsenal during Moscow match - Reuters witness

MOSCOW: CSKA Moscow soccer fans chanted racist abuse at Arsenal's black players several times during a Europa League match late on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.

A Reuters photographer at pitch level heard dozens of home supporters make monkey chants at Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi when they neared a particular section of the stands when the ball went out of play.

(Reporting by Grigory Dukor and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Heavens)