Cuadrado to miss next three Juventus games with hamstring injury

Colombian Juan Cuadrado has been ruled out of Juventus' next three games after picking up a hamstring injury, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

Serie A - Sampdoria v Juventus
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - January 30, 2021 Juventus' Juan Cuadrado REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

The 32-year-old had to be withdrawn at halftime during Juventus' 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the weekend.

Tests later showed the winger, who has been playing at right-back this season, had picked up a hamstring knock.

Cuadrado will miss Juventus' Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at Porto on Wednesday, as well as league games against Crotone and Hellas Verona.

"Juan Cuadrado underwent tests this morning at J|Medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the right thigh," a Juventus statement read. "In 10 days, he will be re-evaluated."

Juventus are eight points behind leaders Inter Milan in the Serie A standings, having played one game less.

