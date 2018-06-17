Cueva misses penalty, Peru and Denmark scoreless at break

Sport

Cueva misses penalty, Peru and Denmark scoreless at break

Christian Cueva ballooned a penalty over the bar just before halftime as Peru and Denmark remained scoreless following a pulsating, physical opening 45 minutes in their Group C World Cup clash.

World Cup - Group C - Peru vs Denmark
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Peru vs Denmark - Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia - June 16, 2018 Denmark's Christian Eriksen protests to referee Bakary Gassama as Peru's Andre Carrillo lies on the pitch REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bookmark

SARANSK, Russia: Christian Cueva ballooned a penalty over the bar just before halftime as Peru and Denmark remained scoreless following a pulsating, physical opening 45 minutes in their Group C World Cup clash.

The referee consulted with the VAR (video assistant referee) system before awarding the spot kick to Cueva after a foul by Yussuf Poulsen, but he spurned the chance to break the deadlock, firing the ball high over the bar.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark