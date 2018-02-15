'Curling is cool, fool!' says Mr T

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: The Winter Olympic sport of curling is "cool", and you better not argue - because Mr T says so.

The American, a retired wrestler who made his name playing big-hearted toughman B. A. Baracus in 1980s TV hit The A-Team, has been live-tweeting his newfound love of curling as it takes place at the Pyeongchang Games.

His numerous posts on Twitter on the niche sport include: "I am really pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling.

"You heard me, curling fool!"

The 65-year-old Mr T, who also played boxer Clubber Lang in the 1982 film Rocky III, also told his 216,000 Twitter followers: "Curling is kind of different, but it's exciting. It's not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that's for sure.

"I like it!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

I like curling, it’s less wear and tear on the body. I wrestled, boxed, and studied martial arts. I have nothing else to prove. Therefore I choose curling. #curlingiscoolfool — Mr. T (@MrT) February 14, 2018

And Mr T, famed for his distinctive mohawk haircut, heavy gold chains and frequent use of the barb "you crazy fool", added: "Anyways, I see curling as a finesse sport, more straight and controlled strength. Not brute strength, like when I was a bouncer, oh no!"