Curran hat-trick spurs Kings XI to victory over Delhi Capitals

REUTERS: Fast bowler Sam Curran picked up four wickets for 11 runs, including the season's first hat-trick, to propel Kings XI Punjab to a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Chasing 167 for victory, the Capitals looked to be cruising at 144/3 in the 17th over with Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram at the crease. But they lost seven wickets for eight runs as the Kings XI bowlers ripped through the batting line-up.

Pant lost his wicket trying to smash the ball down the leg side when Mohamed Shami castled the 21-year-old for 39 before Ravichandran Ashwin sent Chris Morris back with a direct hit to run him out in the very next ball.

Ingram did not last long either as he holed out to long off to give Curran his first wicket. The left-arm bowler then cleaned up the tail with a hat-trick spread across two overs.

He first had Harshal Patel caught behind before getting Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane both bowled off the first two balls of the final over to send the Mohali crowd into raptures.

Earlier, Kings XI were put into bat by the Capitals and scored 166/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with David Miller scoring 43 and Sarfaraz Khan chipping in with 39. Morris picked up three wickets while Rabada and Lamichhane got two each.

Kings XI have moved up to second as a result with six points, behind leaders Chennai Super Kings on net run rate, while the Capitals remain in fifth place.

