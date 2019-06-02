Cycling - Carapaz wins Giro, first Ecuadorian to capture grand tour title

VERONA, Italy: Richard Carapaz became the first rider from Ecuador to win a grand tour when he claimed the Giro d'Italia title on Sunday.

The Movistar rider snatched the overall lead with a solo win in the 14th stage and retained the pink jersey after Sunday's final stage, a 17-km individual time trial won by American Chad Haga.

Italian Vincenzo Nibali, who was chasing a third title, ended up second overall with Slovenian Primoz Roglic taking third place.

Carapaz, whose contract with Spanish outfit Movistar concludes at the end of the year, succeeded Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who abandoned the race in the first week after a crash.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)