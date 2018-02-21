Cycling - Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour with suspected shoulder injury

Briton Mark Cavendish abandoned the Tour of Abu Dhabi after sustaining a possible shoulder injury in a crash, his team said on Wednesday.

"He went down in the neutral zone, falling on the same shoulder he broke last year," Team Dimension Data said.

"He got up and chased back to the peloton but had to abandon soon after."

Cavendish suffered a right shoulder blade fracture at the end of the fourth stage of last year's Tour de France.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)