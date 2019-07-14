Cycling - De Marchi taken to hospital after nasty Tour de France crash

BRIOUDE, France - Italian Alessandro De Marchi was taken to hospital after a heavy crash in the opening kilometres of the ninth stage of the Tour de France, his CCC team said on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Alessandro De Marchi was fully conscious after his crash. He has a deep facial laceration and will be taken to hospital for X-rays to determine if he has any fractures,” CCC said in a statement.

De Marchi, 33, crashed after eight kilometres in the 170.5-km ride from St Etienne.

The three-time Vuelta a Espana stage winner was attended to by the race’s medical staff before being taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

