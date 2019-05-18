Cycling - Ewan wins Giro d'Italia eighth stage, Conti stays in pink

Sport

Cycling - Ewan wins Giro d'Italia eighth stage, Conti stays in pink

Australian Caleb Ewan claimed a second career win on the Giro d'Italia when he prevailed in the eighth stage, a 239-km ride from Tortorelo Lido on Saturday.

Caleb Ewan of Australia celebrates on the podium at the Men&apos;s Junior Road Race at the UCI Roa
Caleb Ewan of Australia celebrates on the podium after winning silver at the Men's Junior Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships in Valkenburg September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren (NETHERLANDS - Tags: SPORT CYCLING)

Bookmark

PESARO, Italy: Australian Caleb Ewan claimed a second career win on the Giro d'Italia when he prevailed in the eighth stage, a 239-km ride from Tortorelo Lido on Saturday.

The Lotto-Soudal rider, a stage winner in 2017, was perfectly positioned after a tight curve 200 metres from the line and beat Italian champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in a short sprint.

German Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who leads the points classification, took third place.

Italian Valerio Conti of Team UAE retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark