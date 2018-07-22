Cycling - Fraile wins Tour de France stage 14

Spain's Omar Fraile powered to victory with a late burst in the last climb of the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 188-km ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, on Saturday.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 188-km Stage 14 from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende - July 21, 2018 - Astana Pro Team rider Omar Fraile of Spain wins the stage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Astana rider caught Belgian Jasper Stuyven near the top of the Cote de Croix Neuve, a 3-km ascent at an average gradient of 10.2 percent and did not look back as he crossed the line.

France's Julian Alaphilippe was the fastest in the climb but he made his move slightly too late and finished six seconds behind, just ahead of Stuyven.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)

Source: Reuters

