Cycling - Glasgow to host first multi-disicplinary event in 2023

REUTERS: Glasgow will host the first multi-disciplinary cycling world championships in 2023, organisers said on Friday, bringing to fruition an idea championed by International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient.

"This innovative new multi-disciplinary cycling event will bring together 13 existing UCI cycling World Championships into one mega event to be held every four years, commencing in Glasgow and Scotland in 2023," organisers said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

"Thousands of cyclists, representing all regions of the world, will vie for the iconic rainbow jersey at this landmark event to be held in Scotland - the perfect stage for events."

The 2023 gathering is the result of a partnership between the Scottish Government, EventScotland, British Cycling, UK Sport, Glasgow City Council and event owners, the UCI.

The world cycling championships for each discipline take place in different locations each year.

Lappartient, who was elected in 2017, said last year he wanted "the world championships of every discipline to come together in the same location every four years".

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)