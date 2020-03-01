Cycling - Golden girl Dygert record twice to win time trial title

BERLIN: American Chloe Dygert shattered the women's 3km individual pursuit world record twice in a day to claim her second gold of the world track championships on Saturday.

Dygert knocked almost three seconds off her own mark in the qualifying round, then blasted around in 3:16.937 in the final against Germany's Lisa Brennauer who never stood a chance.

At the halfway point Dygert, instantly recognisable in her pink socks, was two seconds clear and it looked as though she would catch her opponent before the end.

Brennauer avoided that indignity but was six seconds slower.

Dygert, the golden girl of American cycling, also won the team pursuit title this week, overpowering Britain in the final.

Her tally of world track titles is already at seven and the 23-year-old from Indiana will go to the Tokyo Olympics with ambitions on the road too, having won the time trial title at the world road championships last year.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)