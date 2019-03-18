Cycling - Hot prospect Bernal wins Paris-Nice

NICE, France: Team Sky's Egan Bernal resisted fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana to claim the Paris-Nice weeklong race after Spain's Ion Izagirre won the last stage on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, one of cycling's hottest prospects, beat Quintana by 39 seconds overall, allowing the Movistar rider to grab just a few seconds from him in the 110-km loop around Nice.

Another Team Sky rider, Michal Kwiatkowski, ended up third overall, one minute and three seconds off the pace.

Sky have now claimed six of the last eight editions of the 'Race to the Sun'.

Bernal, who was impressive in helping Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas on the Tour de France last year, will make his debut as a leader on a grand tour at the Giro d'Italia this year.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Lovell)

