Cycling - Olympic champion Vogel paralysed after crash

BERLIN: Germany's Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel has been paralysed following a serious crash in training in June, she told a German magazine in an interview.

"It is shit, there's no other way to put it. No matter how you package it, I can't walk anymore," Der Spiegel quoted her as saying on Friday.

"But I believe that the sooner you accept a new situation, the sooner you learn to deal with it," she added.

Vogel suffered serious spinal injuries after colliding with another cyclist while training at the Cottbus Sport Centre Velodrome in June.

Vogel won Olympic gold in the track cycling team sprint at London in 2012 and individual sprint gold at Rio de Janeiro four years later.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Toby Davis)

