Cycling - Roche and Uran amongst four Vuelta withdrawals

Former race leader Nicolas Roche and overall contender Rigoberto Uran were amongst four withdrawals from the Vuelta a Espana during Thursday’s stage six.

Riders from Lotto Soudal, Deceuninck-Quick Step, Jumbo-Visma and EF Education First all went down as there was a mass crash in the peloton with just over half of the course’s 199km covered.

Columbia's Uran, who was sixth in the overall standings, Hugh Carthy (both EF Education First) and Victor de la Parte (CCC) all withdrew immediately after the crash.

Fifth-placed Roche rode on but the Irishman abandoned the race a few minutes later.

German Tony Martin was heavily bruised on each leg but continued racing.

Stage six is a 199km mountain stage from Mora de Rubeilos to Ares del Maestrat, finishing at the top of the Puerto de Ares climb.

