Cycling - Team Sky's Moscon kicked out of Tour for hitting another rider

CARCASSONE, France: Team Sky's rough ride on the Tour de France continued on Sunday when their Italian rider Gianni Moscon was kicked out of the race for hitting another rider during the 15th stage.

"The jury kicked him out because he hit a rider from the (French) Fortuneo-Samsic team," a senior official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Advertisement

Moscon was suspended by Sky for six weeks for a racist slur against a French rider last year.

Sky riders have been targeted by boos and jeers on the Tour this year and defending champion Chris Froome was slapped on the shoulder by a fan during a stage this week.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, Editing by Ed Osmond)